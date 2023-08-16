Kite flying is an age-old tradition in India and on events such as Makar Sankranti, Baisakhi, and Independence Day, children and adults alike continue to participate with zeal in kite flying activities. During Independence Day, Kites soar high in the sky symbolising the free nation that India became on this day. Different kinds of kites with messages written over them are available in the market during this time. Flying kite is a tradition in north India especially in Delhi-NCR. People also celebrate flying kites as a longstanding symbol of independence.