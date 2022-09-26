Bandaru Wilsonbabu appointed Indian Ambassador to Madagascar1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 01:45 PM IST
Bandaru Wilsonbabu, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
New Delhi: IFS officer Bandaru Wilsonbabu, presently joint secretary in the ministry of external affairs, has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to the Republic of Madagascar, the MEA said on Monday.