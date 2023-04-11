Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Bandhan Bank issues clarification on reports questioning business procedure for lending

Bandhan Bank issues clarification on reports questioning business procedure for lending

1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Livemint
Daily activity at Bandhan Bank, Salt lake Sector 1 Branch. (Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/mint)

  • The bank noted that it has a strong credit policy in place for all types of lending products, including Microfinance Loans.

Bandhan Bank has responded to an article published by BQ Prime by providing clarification and refuting the allegations made in the article.

Bandhan Bank has responded to an article published by BQ Prime by providing clarification and refuting the allegations made in the article.

In an official statement, the bank has stated that the allegations are entirely false, lacking in basis, and misleading in nature. The bank noted that it has a strong credit policy in place for all types of lending products, including Microfinance Loans. 

In an official statement, the bank has stated that the allegations are entirely false, lacking in basis, and misleading in nature. The bank noted that it has a strong credit policy in place for all types of lending products, including Microfinance Loans. 

Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank's stock experienced a slight decline of 0.21% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reaching a low of 209.60.

Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank's stock experienced a slight decline of 0.21% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reaching a low of 209.60.

The eligibility of borrowers is determined based on the Credit Policy of the Bank, which aligns with the microfinance guidelines introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 01, 2022. Before disbursing any loan, the creditworthiness of the borrower is thoroughly assessed, and the loan amount granted does not exceed the borrower's assessed creditworthiness, the statement read.

The eligibility of borrowers is determined based on the Credit Policy of the Bank, which aligns with the microfinance guidelines introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 01, 2022. Before disbursing any loan, the creditworthiness of the borrower is thoroughly assessed, and the loan amount granted does not exceed the borrower's assessed creditworthiness, the statement read.

“We wish to clarify that deposits from micro-credit customers is only about 4% of the Bank’s total deposits as on Q3 FY23 and is stable around the same level for the last several quarters," stated the release.

“We wish to clarify that deposits from micro-credit customers is only about 4% of the Bank’s total deposits as on Q3 FY23 and is stable around the same level for the last several quarters," stated the release.

Furthermore, Bandhan Bank categorically stated that there is no discrepancy between the sanctioned and disbursed amount for microfinance loans.

Furthermore, Bandhan Bank categorically stated that there is no discrepancy between the sanctioned and disbursed amount for microfinance loans.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP