Bandhan Bank to progressively boost its stake to secured loans

Responding to a query on the expansion of branches in the current fiscal, Ghosh said around 530 banking outlets will be opened across the country, taking the total number to more than 6,000. Recently, the private lender's holding company Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd diluted 21 per cent of its stake in the banking entity to raise ₹10,600 crore, out of which ₹4,500 crore had been utilised to acquire a majority shareholding in IDFC Mutual Fund.