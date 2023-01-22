Bandhan-led consortium's acquisition of IDFC MF to conclude this month2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:50 PM IST
It is expected that the IDFC Asset Management Company will be rebranded as Bandhan Asset Management Company Ltd and Bandhan Mutual Fund.
Bandhan Financial Holdings-led consortium is likely to conclude the acquisition of IDFC Asset Management Company this month with the payment of ₹4,500 crore, an official said on Sunday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×