Bandhavgarh Elephant Deaths: IFS officers suspended as one faces action for ignoring duty, ‘switching off phone’

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav suspended two senior officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve following the deaths of ten elephants.

Updated4 Nov 2024, 10:02 AM IST
The death of nearly 10 elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has raised the alarm among forest department officials.
The death of nearly 10 elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has raised the alarm among forest department officials.(HT_PRINT)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has suspended two senior officials of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) over the death of ten elephants in the park, reported PTI on Monday.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve director Gaurav Chaudhary and in-charge assistant conservator of forests Fateh Singh Ninama were suspended.

According to the PTI, Chaudhary had “violated All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968,” after he failed to return from leave and even kept his “mobile phone switched off.”

“The high-level team has submitted its report. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve director has been suspended for switching off his phone, not returning to work after leave and other reasons. ACF Fateh Singh Ninama has also been suspended,” the CM told PTI.

What caused elephants' deaths in MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR)?

The investigation has begun to find out the exact reason of the death of ten elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The initial report doesn't point to any pesticide (in the food consumed by jumbos) or the role of any other side, said CM on Sunday. The autopsy report of the giant animals will come in next two to three days.

Earlier, officials had talked about the toxicity that occurred due to the overconsumption of kodo millet by elephants. Taking cognisance of the matter, MP CM had called an emergency meeting on Friday and sent a team comprising MP forest junior minister Pradeep Ahirwar, additional chief secretary Ashok Baranwal and head of Forest Force Aseem Shrivastava to the reserve to probe the elephant deaths and submit a report.

Elephant death in MP's Bandhavgarh

The authorities were alarmed after multiple elephants death were reported in the Madhya Pradesh park over the past few days. Four wild elephants were found dead in Sanjhani and Bakeli under the Khalil range of the BTR in Umaria district on October 29. Later, four more elephants died on October 30. Matter became worse when two more elephants were found dead on October 31.

 

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBandhavgarh Elephant Deaths: IFS officers suspended as one faces action for ignoring duty, ‘switching off phone’

