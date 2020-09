Bandra police station seems to be Rhea's second home: Sushant's family lawyer

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh Tuesday alleged that the FIR registered by Mumbai Police against Rajput's sisters and others on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint is illegal and they will take serious action in the matter.

The senior advocate said the case related to Rajput's death was serious where multiple agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing the issue and they will not allow the accused to deflect the investigation by filing of such complaints.

He said a decision will taken during the day whether the Rajput family, which has accused actress and Sushant's live-in partner Chakraborty of abetting his suicide, would file a contempt plea or quashing of her complaint in this matter.

“I have been shown the FIR. The first thought which comes to my mind is that Bandra police station is her (Chakraborty) second home as she runs to the police station over all kinds of petty issues. The FIR lodged by the police is completely illegal and contempt of the orders of the Supreme Court," Singh alleged at a press conference.

“The apex court has clearly said that Mumbai Police can register FIR only with respect to inquest proceedings. According to Supreme Court judgement no FIR can be registered against doctor without constituting a medical team," he said.

Chakraborty has accused Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and a Delhi-based doctor of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety.

In her complaint sent to the Bandra police here on Sunday, she has sought that Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar, working with Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery, the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

"Illegal, fabricated prescription and administering scheduled drugs without following the law- these facts have come to light now. Bogus prescription was received within Bandra Police Station limits. Hence, the FIR," said Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on the FIR filed on Monday.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police had lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

On July 25, Rajputs father K K Singh lodged a complaint with Patna police against Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

He accused them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. He also claimed that the accused persons had siphoned off ₹15 crore from his sons bank accounts.

Based on this allegation, the Enforcement Directorate is probing money laundering charges.

The FIR lodged by Patna police was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing drugs angle in the case.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via