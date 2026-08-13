Karnataka bandh called off after Kannada activists meet CM DK Shivakumar

Kannada activists have withdrawn their bandh call after meeting Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday, as proceedings in the state Assembly commenced. "All the Kannada activists met me. They have withdrawn their bandh call," Shivakumar told news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister also noted that Thursday marked the first day of the Assembly session. "Today is the first day of the Assembly after I took over as the Chief Minister. I thank all the activists," he said.

The statewide bandh in the southern state over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute was called by Kannada organisations. Protests were reported in Mandya district, while normal life remained largely unaffected in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was the Karnataka bandh called off after meeting with CM Shivakumar? ⌵ The Karnataka bandh was called off after Kannada activists met with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who acknowledged their concerns and thanked them for withdrawing the protest as the state Assembly session commenced. 2 What are the key issues surrounding the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu? ⌵ The Cauvery water dispute centers on the allocation of river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with Karnataka seeking to meet its own water needs while Tamil Nadu relies on the river for agriculture in its fertile delta. 3 How did the protests in Karnataka affect daily life during the planned bandh? ⌵ Normal life remained largely unaffected in major cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, although protests were reported in Mandya district, indicating a mixed impact from the bandh. 4 What did CM Shivakumar emphasize regarding farmer protection during the Cauvery dispute? ⌵ CM Shivakumar emphasized the need to protect Karnataka's farmers while also complying with court orders related to the Cauvery water-sharing directives. 5 How do Kannada organizations view water-sharing with Tamil Nadu amidst the Cauvery dispute? ⌵ Kannada organizations have stated their stance is not against sharing water with Tamil Nadu but advocate for actions to ensure Karnataka's water needs are safeguarded, including improvements to water storage and infrastructure.

The Cauvery water dispute remains a politically sensitive issue in Karnataka, with farmers' groups and Kannada organisations repeatedly staging protests over the matter.

Earlier, demonstrations were reported from multiple parts of Karnataka after the bandh was announced. Police stepped up security and deployed additional personnel to prevent any untoward incidents.

In rural Bengaluru, authorities put preventive arrangements in place, particularly in areas along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border and on key routes linking the two states.

Also Read | Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Kannada activists call off bandh after meeting CM

The protesting groups said their stand was not against sharing Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu. However, they sought steps to safeguard Karnataka's water needs, including progress on the proposed Mekedatu project and measures to strengthen the state's water storage and supply infrastructure.

The bandh was called off after representatives of the Kannada organisations met Shivakumar and held discussions with him. The Chief Minister later thanked the groups for withdrawing the protest call.

The decision came as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly began its session, with water-related concerns and other demands from various sections of the state continuing to feature among the key issues before the government.

Shivakumar's remarks indicate that the bandh has been withdrawn for now following discussions between the government and the Kannada groups.

What is the Cauvery row? The Cauvery dispute centres on the sharing of water from the river between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, particularly the quantity Karnataka is required to release to its neighbouring state.

The Cauvery originates in Karnataka, passes through Tamil Nadu and eventually empties into the Bay of Bengal. Karnataka maintains that it must retain sufficient water to meet the drinking and irrigation needs of its people, particularly during periods of poor rainfall and low reservoir levels. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, relies on the river for farming in its fertile Cauvery delta and insists that Karnataka adhere to the existing water-sharing framework.