Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Will Bengaluru schools, banks remain open or closed?

Bengaluru is unlikely to face major disruptions on Thursday, August 13, as Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka bandh tomorrow. The bandh comes as the Cauvery water-sharing row between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has escalated.

Why has Karnataka called for a bandh? The statewide bandh comes after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water every day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days starting August 12.

Vatal Nagaraj, convener of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, said the protest would go ahead despite the water-sharing order.

"We will observe Bandh at any cost. I appeal to everyone to support our call for strike," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Mandya District Farmers' Welfare Protection Committee has also announced a protest near the Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya on Wednesday. It has appealed to farmers, Kannada organisations, workers, women and other citizens to join the demonstrations.

"The government should not release water under any circumstances," a farmer leader was quoted as saying, describing the CWMA's direction as a threat to Karnataka's water security.

Will schools remain open during Karnataka bandh? Schools in Karnataka are expected to function normally on August 13 despite the bandh, The News Minute reported, citing the Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS).

The organisation had initially called for schools to remain closed but later withdrew the appeal, saying a closure could affect the academic schedule.

However, KAMS has extended moral support to the bandh. School managements, teachers and non-teaching staff have been asked to wear black ribbons or black strips in solidarity, the report said.

Will banks, hospitals and public transport remain open? Banks, hospitals, pharmacies, public transport and other essential services are expected to remain operational during the statewide bandh, which is scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm on August 13.

How are private-sector companies preparing? Many IT companies, start-ups, and corporate offices in Bengaluru are closely monitoring the situation. Some may allow employees to work from home if transport or safety issues arise.

Delivery and logistics services, particularly app-based services, may also face delays if protests block key roads or areas of the city.

What did Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar say? Amid protests in the Cauvery region, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the state has a responsibility to protect its farmers while also complying with court orders.

He said the government would assess the situation before deciding its next course of action.