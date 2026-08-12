Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Will Bengaluru schools, banks remain open or closed?

Bengaluru is unlikely to face major disruptions on Thursday, August 13, as Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka bandh tomorrow. The bandh comes as the Cauvery water-sharing row between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has escalated.

Why has Karnataka called for a bandh? The statewide bandh comes after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water every day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days starting August 12.

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Vatal Nagaraj, convener of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, said the protest would go ahead despite the water-sharing order.

"We will observe Bandh at any cost. I appeal to everyone to support our call for strike," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Mandya District Farmers' Welfare Protection Committee has also announced a protest near the Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya on Wednesday. It has appealed to farmers, Kannada organisations, workers, women and other citizens to join the demonstrations.

"The government should not release water under any circumstances," a farmer leader was quoted as saying, describing the CWMA's direction as a threat to Karnataka's water security.

Will schools remain open during Karnataka bandh? Schools in Karnataka are expected to function normally on August 13 despite the bandh, The News Minute reported, citing the Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS).

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The organisation had initially called for schools to remain closed but later withdrew the appeal, saying a closure could affect the academic schedule.

However, KAMS has extended moral support to the bandh. School managements, teachers and non-teaching staff have been asked to wear black ribbons or black strips in solidarity, the report said.

Will banks, hospitals and public transport remain open? Banks, hospitals, pharmacies, public transport and other essential services are expected to remain operational during the statewide bandh, which is scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm on August 13.

How are private-sector companies preparing? Many IT companies, start-ups, and corporate offices in Bengaluru are closely monitoring the situation. Some may allow employees to work from home if transport or safety issues arise.

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Delivery and logistics services, particularly app-based services, may also face delays if protests block key roads or areas of the city.

What did Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar say? Amid protests in the Cauvery region, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the state has a responsibility to protect its farmers while also complying with court orders.

He said the government would assess the situation before deciding its next course of action.

"I know that 12,000 cusecs orders have come. I'm also monitoring our inflow. Considering our situation, I have the duty to protect our farmers. We must protect our farmers and also abide by the court orders. Keeping both these aspects in mind, I will discuss with the irrigation minister and officials," Shivakumar said, according to PTI.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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