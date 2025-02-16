Two brothers in Bengaluru are doing something extremely rare. They are shifting their two-storey house.

The entire building will be shifted 100 feet to preserve their late father’s memories. The house, which sits on a 1,600 sq ft plot in Thubarahalli Palya, is being relocated to another family-owned plot to escape frequent waterlogging issues caused by an overflowing lake and poor drainage, The Times of India reported.

Brothers Y Devaraj and Y Vasu, both in their 50s and working in real estate, initially considered demolishing the house. However, their mother, 70-year-old Shanthamma, was heartbroken at the thought of losing the home where she had raised her children.

In response, they decided to shift the house entirely. The process will cost around ₹10 lakh, with another ₹5 lakh set aside for renovations, TOI added.

The family, originally farmers, first lived in a sheet house on the same plot. In 2002, Yellappa, the father, fulfilled his dream of constructing a three-storey home. He passed away just two years later.

Shanthamma shared that the house was built with ₹11 lakh at the time and was like a mansion to her. She couldn’t bear the thought of seeing it demolished.

"I had my children here, and they were raised here. When we started earning more, we built this three-storey-storey structure in 2002, and it was my husband's dream home," TOI quoted her as saying.

Shifting process Shri Ram Building Lifting, , led by Vikas Rana, is carrying out the shifting process. The technique involves using 200 iron jacks, 125 iron rollers and seven main jacks to carefully move the structure without causing any damage.

"We have been doing this for over decades now. It is done carefully without breaking a single window, door or causing any damage to the property," Rana told TOI.