The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, has directed an aviation training academy to refund ₹10 lakh in fees after it failed to start training courses despite collecting the full admission fees from aspiring students.

The commission has also directed the academy to pay ₹10,000 for the mental distress caused to the student and an additional ₹10,000 towards legal expenses. The refund amount will attract annual interest of 6%, calculated from the respective dates on which the payments were made until the money is returned, The Times of India reported.

Student paid ₹ 10 lakh for pilot training programme According to the TOI report, the student, Aaron Antony, had enrolled himself in Indian Flying Academy's 2023-25 training programme, whose total course fees were ₹40 lakh, with the assurance that the training would start soon.

Antony, a resident of Yelahanka, had paid ₹10 lakh in three instalments: ₹50,000 and ₹3 lakh on February 28, 2023, and ₹6.5 lakh on April 5, 2023. However, the promised training never took off, with the academy repeatedly postponing the commencement date for various reasons. Antony told the commission that the scheduled course period should have been over by the time he filed his complaint, yet he had not received any training.

Despite making several attempts to contact the academy through emails and other requests, Antony received neither a confirmed training schedule nor a refund.

The complaint also underlined that his parents had arranged the admission money by borrowing funds at a monthly interest rate of 2%.

The academy failed to participate in the proceedings even after receiving notice from the commission.

It neither appeared before the panel nor submitted a written response, following which it was proceeded against ex parte on February 4, 2026.

Commission finds deficiency in service and unfair trade practices While examining the complaint, the commission noted that the academy had not challenged Antony's claims. It also considered the institute's brochure, course fee details and payment receipts, which confirmed that it had received ₹10 lakh from him.

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The commission concluded that the academy had failed to fulfil its commitment by not providing the promised training or returning the admission fee. It held the institute responsible for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

It neither appeared before the panel nor submitted a written response, following which it was proceeded against ex parte on February 4, 2026.