With the coronavirus cases surging in Bengaluru, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa asked the citizens to follow social-distancing norms. If the people of Bengaluru do not want another lockdown, they must cooperate with the government by following COVID-19 guidelines, Yediyurappa said today. "If you don't want Bengaluru to be sealed once again please cooperate and maintain distance," he said.

With the coronavirus cases surging in Bengaluru, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa asked the citizens to follow social-distancing norms. If the people of Bengaluru do not want another lockdown, they must cooperate with the government by following COVID-19 guidelines, Yediyurappa said today. "If you don't want Bengaluru to be sealed once again please cooperate and maintain distance," he said.

There have been talks about implementing another round lockdown in Bengaluru after the recent spike. Yediyurappa said that he will hold discussion tomorrow to prevent the virus spread in the city. "Tomorrow noon I have called a meeting of legislators of all political parties from Bengaluru and all Ministers from the city to discuss with them, seek their opinion and take stringent measures," the chief minister added.

There have been talks about implementing another round lockdown in Bengaluru after the recent spike. Yediyurappa said that he will hold discussion tomorrow to prevent the virus spread in the city. "Tomorrow noon I have called a meeting of legislators of all political parties from Bengaluru and all Ministers from the city to discuss with them, seek their opinion and take stringent measures," the chief minister added. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Citing an increase in cases, Bengaluru health minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday had said the government may have to think about imposing lockdown in the city if the situation continues. Any decision on re-imposing lockdown in the city will be taken only after consulting experts, according to a report in PTI.

Karnataka government today sealed four areas in the city to prevent the coronavirus spread. "COVID pandemic is increasing, we are making all efforts and we have even sealed some areas," Yediyurappa said today.

The state health minister said the situation in the city is under control. "Situation is under control, there's no community transmission. We're working with the CM. We took opinion from experts. They're of the opinion that people from outside are coming to Bengaluru so number of cases are increasing here," B. Sriramulu told ANI.

The state revenue minister R Ashoka added , "Compared to other states and cities, Bengaluru is still safe."

The state government today changed quarantine rules for those who are coming from outside. Those who are travelling to the state from Tamil Nadu and Delhi are no longer need to spend three days in quarantine centre. However, the institutional quarantine will be mandatory for those coming from Maharashtra.

The city has recorded 1,678 coronavirus cases till Wednesday. At least 78 people died due to COVID-19 infection. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state crossed 10,000 mark on Wednesday.