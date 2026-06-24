Bengaluru Metro chaos forces commuters onto trucks; Tejasvi Surya says, 'They pay taxes and suffer again'

The major disruption on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Purple Line on Tuesday evening has triggered a political debate, with Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya slamming the Congress-led Karnataka dispensation over the state of the IT capital's infrastructure.
Surya, on Wednesday, shared a widely circulated video on X that showed stranded commuters, including IT employees, climbing onto the back of an open goods truck in an attempt to reach home after metro services were suddenly halted.
Reacting to the scenes, Surya wrote: “First-world tech talent. Third-world governance. That is the story of Bengaluru.”
The BJP MP asserted that the incident reflected growing frustration among residents who depend on the metro to avoid the city's heavy traffic congestion.
He noted that interruptions to metro services were becoming increasingly common and warned that the impact was felt across Bengaluru whenever the network stopped functioning.
"Metro disruptions have become alarmingly frequent. And every time the Metro fails, the entire city descends into chaos. Cabs disappear. Autos refuse rides. Citizens are stranded," Surya said.
Highlighting the difficulties faced by working professionals, he added: "They will wake up tomorrow, go back to office, pay their taxes, and endure the same broken system all over again."
Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan also criticised the repeated service failures and urged Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to address the underlying issues.
In a post on X, Mohan said: “Repeated disruptions on Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line are unacceptable. A city that depends on Metro for its daily commute cannot endure recurring technical failures. BMRCL must review maintenance standards and fix systemic lapses without delay.”
The disruption began at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday when a metro train developed a significant technical problem at the underground Cubbon Park station.
Following the incident, BMRCL suspended services on the crucial underground section between MG Road and Magadi Road. Limited services continued on either side of the affected stretch, with trains operating between MG Road and Whitefield, and between Magadi Road and Challaghatta.
The sudden suspension of services left commuters stranded, leading to massive crowds at several stations, especially MG Road. As large numbers were forced to leave the metro, Bengaluru's transport system came under severe pressure, with cab services increasing fares, while autorickshaw drivers declined trips or demanded higher fares
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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