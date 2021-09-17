The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has extended service hours from tomorrow (18 September). Now, metro services in the city will be available from 6 am to 10 pm from Saturday.

Informing about the decision, BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez today said: “Bengaluru Metro will operate trains from 6 am to 10 pm from Saturday. The last train from all four terminal stations will start at 9.30 pm.

So far, trains were running from 7 am to 8 pm.

People had been demanding metro authorities to extend the hours as almost every establishment and offices were opened following a dip in Covid cases.

Today, the Bangalore Metro announced that it will increase the timings of operations from Saturday and will also increase the frequency on the Purple Line and Green Line. Trains will run every five minutes in peak hours and every 10 minutes in normal time.

From Silk Institute and Kengeri stations, train services will be available every 10 minutes throughout the day. However, the frequency might be affected on weekends and on holidays.

