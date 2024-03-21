Bengaluru Metro update: Services halted between Magadi road to Challaghatta as teen jumps on train track
Bangalore Metro Rail services halted between Magadi road to Challaghatta due to a person jumping in front of the train at Attiguppe station. Operations resumed on the purple line after police clearance.
Bangalore Metro Rail update: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has informed that metro train services between Magadi road to Challaghatta has been halted. The metro rail authorities informed that one person had jumped in front of the train at Attiguppe station at 2.10 pm. Further, the authorities also informed that metro rail services between Magadi road to Whitefield were functioning as usual.