Bangalore Metro Rail services halted between Magadi road to Challaghatta due to a person jumping in front of the train at Attiguppe station. Operations resumed on the purple line after police clearance.

Bangalore Metro Rail update: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has informed that metro train services between Magadi road to Challaghatta has been halted. The metro rail authorities informed that one person had jumped in front of the train at Attiguppe station at 2.10 pm. Further, the authorities also informed that metro rail services between Magadi road to Whitefield were functioning as usual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the body of the male aged around 19 years was taken to hospital for post-mortem by the Karnataka police.

Train operations have resumed on the purple line after clearance by the police, BMRCL informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials say that the nineteen year old college student jumping in front of the train is suspected to be a case of suicide. Dhruv Thakkar, who hailed from Mumbai, was a first year student at the National Law School in Bengaluru, they said.

No suicide note was recovered, the police said, adding the reasons behind him taking the extreme step have to be ascertained.

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred at 2.10 pm. Following the mishap, Metro services on the purple line were briefly disrupted with trains only being operated between Magadi Road and Whitefield. Services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta were also suspended. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, later, the BMRCL said the body was taken by the police to hospital for a post-mortem and added that train operations resumed on the purple line after clearance by the police.

Police will also be scanning through CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Bengaluru: Majestic-Garudacharpalya route to get train every 3 mins Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) last month introduced short-loop train services during morning peak hours between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Garudacharpalya Metro Stations from Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to BMRCL, this will help a large number of commuters bound towards Trinity, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli and KR Pura Metro stations as the trains will be available every three minutes in this section between 8.45 am and 10.20 am.

These services will be available on all working days (except Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays).

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!