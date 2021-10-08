Operations on the Purple line of Bangaluru Metro between Trinity and Halasuru stations will be curtailed from 4 pm onwards on Saturday till 6 pm on Sunday due to maintenance work, the metro rail corporation has said.

“To facilitate the works, there will be a curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line from 4 pm onwards on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday between Baiyappanahalli and M G Road metro stations," said the Bangaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in a statement issued on Friday.

However, metro trains will continue to run between MG Road and Kengeri Metro Stations as scheduled during this period on Purple line.

Metro services on Green Line and the entire purple line will run normally as per schedule on 9 and 10 October.

The extended Purple line of Bangaluru metro on Mysuru Road was recently inaugurated by Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The 7.53-km long stretch under Phase II of the Namma Metro project has six stations-Nayanadahalli, R R Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattangere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

BMRCL estimates that 75,000 people would travel on the line every day.

According to officials, to build the line, the BMRCL has spent ₹1,560 crore for infrastructure and ₹360 crore for land acquisition.

Bommai had last month asked officials to complete the second phase of Bengaluru Metro work by 2024, a year before the deadline.

"You have set a deadline of 2025 for second phase, but you finish it by 2024. You re-plan and reschedule it so that you can complete it at the earliest because metro rail work causes much trouble to people," he said.

He said the early completion of the project will help people reach their destination faster and reduce traffic congestion. He also said that he himself will supervise the progress of the Metro Rail work.

“I will personally supervise it. At any cost, the second phase should be finished by 2024," said Bommai.

