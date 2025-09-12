Wedding gifts ‘not enough’: Dowry harassment case hits Kannada filmmaker S Narayan’s family

Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, along with his wife and son, has been accused of demanding dowry from his daughter-in-law, Pavithra. A complaint has been filed at the Jnanabharathi police station in Bengaluru, alleging years of physical and mental harassment by the veteran filmmaker, his wife Bhagyavathi, and their son Pavan.

Advertisement

Pavithra married Pavan—who is ‘unemployed’—in 2021. Since then, she claims she has faced mental torture and was asked to provide financial support for her husband’s education, according to a report by TOI Bengaluru.

"Since Pavan hasn't completed his degree, he has no job. So, I started working to look after the family," she was quoted as saying by TOI.

Why did Pavan’s money demands rise? Pavithra alleged that when Pavan tried to set up the Kala Samrat Film Academy, his financial demands grew. To support him, she claimed she pledged her mother’s gold and even took out a professional loan of ₹10 lakh. However, she said that only a portion of the loan was repaid while the rest was ignored, leaving her in financial distress.

Advertisement

Were wedding gifts not enough? According to Pavithra, her father had already gifted Pavan a gold ring worth over ₹1 lakh at the time of marriage, in addition to covering all the wedding expenses. Yet, she claimed the demands for more money did not stop. "Despite receiving the dowry, they assaulted me and demanded more money," Pavithra told police.

Did Pavan also borrow more money? The complaint further mentions that Pavan allegedly took ₹1 lakh from Pavithra and another ₹75,000 from her mother to buy a car.

Reports suggest that police officials have issued notices to filmmaker S Narayan, his wife Bhagyavathi, and Pavan, directing them to appear for investigation.