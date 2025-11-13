Who can take paid menstrual leave in Bengaluru? What working women should know

Working women aged between 18 and 52 years in both the public and private sectors in Bengaluru will now be entitled to one day of paid menstrual leave each month. The order issued by the State Labour Department applies to permanent, contract, and outsourced women employees working in companies registered under the Factories Act, 1948; Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; Plantation Workers Act, 1951; Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966; and Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961.

Advertisement

The Karnataka government had approved the Menstrual Leave Policy last month.

“The concerned employers are directed to provide 12 days of paid leave per annum — one day per month — during the menstrual cycle to all permanent, contract, and outsourced female employees aged between 18 and 52 years,” the government order stated.

“It is applicable to women working in all industries and establishments registered under the above Acts, with the intention of improving their health, efficiency, performance, and mental well-being,” it added.

Can leave be carried forward? As per the order, menstrual leave must be used within the same month and cannot be carried forward to the next month.

What are the key details of the Menstrual Leave Policy? Leave duration: Women are entitled to one paid leave day per month, totalling 12 days per year.

Advertisement

Eligibility: The policy covers women working in state government offices, multinational corporations, garment factories, IT firms, and other private organisations.

The proposal was initially drafted to allow six days of menstrual leave in 2024, but it was later revised to 12 days giving women the flexibility to take one day a month or combine them if required.

Also Read | Karnataka govt approves paid menstrual leave for all working women. Detail here

Karnataka’s workforce comprises over 60 lakh women, with an estimated 25–30 lakh employed in the corporate and IT sectors. The garment industry alone employs about five lakh workers, nearly 90% of whom are women.

Also Read | Karnataka govt to grant six days of annual paid menstrual leave: Labour Minister