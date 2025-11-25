Bengaluru techie buys ‘jadi-booti’ for sexual health cure, ends up with kidney issues, ₹48 lakh loss

A Bengaluru software engineer lost ₹48 lakh and later developed kidney complications after seeking a supposed sexual-wellness remedy from a roadside tent run by a fake Ayurvedic practitioner. According to a complaint filed on Saturday with the Jnanabharathi police, the man experienced a sexual health issue after his marriage in 2023. He first consulted a multi-speciality hospital in Kengeri, near Bengaluru, The Hindu reported.

How did a roadside ‘Ayurvedic Dawakhana’ fool a tech worker? On May 3, the victim spotted a makeshift ‘Ayurvedic Dawakhana’ near KLE Law College advertising a “quick cure” for sexual problems. Inside, a man calling himself ‘Vijay Guruji’ assured him of a permanent solution through what he described as “rare Ayurvedic medicines”.

He instructed the engineer to buy a product named ‘Devaraj Booti’ from Vijayalakshmi Ayurvedic Store in Yeshwantpur, claiming it came from Haridwar and cost ₹1.6 lakh per gram. The so-called practitioner also told him not to bring anyone along while purchasing it and insisted he pay only in cash.

How did the losses escalate to ₹ 48 lakh? Trusting the claims, the techie bought the medicine. He was then persuaded to purchase another mixture labelled ‘Bhavana Booti Taila’, priced at ₹76,000 per gram. To fund the purchases, he borrowed ₹17 lakh from his wife and parents.

Soon after, ‘Vijay Guruji’ pressured him to buy additional quantities of ‘Devaraj Booti’, warning that the treatment would otherwise fail. The victim took out a bank loan of ₹20 lakh for more of the supposed cure. In total, he spent ₹48 lakh but saw no improvement.

