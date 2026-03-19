Bengaluru on 3-day rain alert: Is interplay of two anti-cyclone systems behind the weather?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for three days, till March 21, for Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru.

The Silicon Valley of India has been receiving rainfall for three consecutive days. Several parts of interior Karnataka and Bengaluru witnessed rain and hailstorms on March 17 and 18, according to a report by The Indian Express (IE). The report also mentioned that rainfall accompanied by hail is a rare occurrence in Bengaluru during March.

What’s behind this sudden weather shift? The current conditions are being attributed to a specific atmospheric setup, an interaction between two anti-cyclone systems over the state, combined with temperature variations. This has led to lower freezing heights in the atmosphere, increasing the likelihood of hail formation along with rainfall, the IE report further stated.

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A rare March pattern Rainfall in Bengaluru during March is not unusual, but hailstorms are. Reportedly, the city recorded zero hail storm days between 1991 and 2020 in March.

Hail storm is usually recorded in April (0.1 day on average) and May (0.4 days on average).

What has been recorded so far? - On March 18–19, Bengaluru recorded 7 mm of rainfall.

- The northern outskirts, including the Bengaluru international airport region, received a much higher 64.8 mm.

What to expect over the next three days According to the weekly forecast issued by the IMD, Bengaluru is likely to witness intermittent rainfall and cloudy skies until March 21. However, no official warning has been issued by the department so far.

March 19 The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city will experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

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March 20 The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue.

March 21 Temperatures are expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

Meanwhile, a strong western disturbance has brought significant rain and snowfall to the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, with the weather agency predicting more thunderstorms and hailstorms.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Manali recorded the highest rainfall at 53 mm, followed by Sarahan (32.5 mm) and Seobagh (32.4 mm). In high-altitude regions, Gondhla received 13 cm of snowfall, Keylong 12 cm, and Kukumseri 11.4 cm.

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Katiyar further said that heavy rainfall is likely in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts on March 19, for which an orange alert has been issued, while heavy snowfall is expected in Lahaul and Spiti.

"Temperatures across the state are currently 6-7 degrees Celsius below normal, while minimum temperatures are lower by 2-3 degrees. The temperatures are expected to remain in the same range over the next two days," he added.