Several parts of Bengaluru will experience power outages on Monday, December 22, as Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) undertakes scheduled maintenance work. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has issued an advisory to residents in the affected areas.

Why will there be a power cut? According to KPTCL, the outage is due to quarterly maintenance work at the 66/11 KV Kambipura substation. The maintenance is being carried out to ensure safe, reliable and uninterrupted power supply in the long run, Asianet Suvarna News reported.

When will the power outage occur? BESCOM said electricity supply will be disrupted from 10 am to 5 pm on December 22. Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly.

Which areas will be affected? Power supply will be interrupted in parts of south-west Bengaluru, including:

Kambipura

Karubele

H Gollahalli

Katanayakanapura

Varahasandra

Swamijinagar

Anchepalya

Aprameyanagar

Krishna Temple Government School area

Provident Apartments

VBHC Avtomento

Good Earth

Srinidhi Green Layout

Devagere

Anepalya and surrounding localities

What has BESCOM advised residents? KPTCL and BESCOM have urged residents to complete essential power-related work in advance and cooperate during the shutdown period, stating that the temporary inconvenience is necessary for improving service reliability.

Is this part of a larger maintenance drive? KPTCL has been conducting quarterly maintenance work across Bengaluru and its outskirts in a phased manner. Recently, similar work at the 220/66/11 KV Somanahalli substation resulted in power outages across several areas from 10 am to 5 pm.

Also Read | NRI couple’s Bengaluru visit triggers debate on quality of life

Why are these maintenance works important? Officials said the maintenance is essential to prevent unexpected breakdowns and ensure safe and uninterrupted electricity supply, especially ahead of increased demand in the coming months.

Residents in the affected areas have been requested to bear with the temporary disruption and cooperate with the power utility.

Where can consumers raise complaints? BESCOM has requested consumers to cooperate during the maintenance period. Complaints can be lodged by dialling 1912, while residents can also check the BESCOM website to know about scheduled power interruptions in advance.

Why the outage The scheduled interruptions are necessary for undertaking system improvement and maintenance activities, including upgrades to distribution lines and transformer servicing. BESCOM stated that these works are crucial to enhance voltage stability and ensure long-term reliability of the power network in suburban and rural parts of Bengaluru.

BESCOM’s advisory to consumers Residents in the affected regions have been advised to plan their power-dependent activities accordingly. BESCOM also assured that electricity supply will be restored promptly after the completion of maintenance work.