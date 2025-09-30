5-hour power cut in parts of Bengaluru today – check the list of affected areas

Bengaluru residents in Hennur and nearby areas are likely to face a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, due to emergency maintenance work at the local sub-station, a statement from BESCOM said.

When will the outage take place? The power cut is set to last from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM and will affect households, offices, and commercial establishments in several localities.

Which areas will be affected? The impacted areas include Hennur Bande, Samudrika Nkshev, Greece Garden, Christ Jayanti College, K. Narayanpur, Bililiwale, Asha Township, Maruti Township, Nagala Township, BPS Garden, Kothanur, Patel Ramaiah Layout, CSI Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi Village, Geddalahalli, Bressing Garden, Mantri Apartment, Hiremath Layout, Trinity Fortune, Michael School, BHK Industries, Janakiram Layout, Vaddarapalya Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu Layout, Sangam Enshiev Byrathi Bande, Nakshatra Layout, Thimmegowda Layout, Prakash Garden, and surrounding areas.

What precautions should residents take? Residents have been urged to plan their activities accordingly and take necessary precautions during the outage. Businesses and institutions are also advised to ensure that essential equipment is either switched off or connected to backup power sources to avoid inconvenience.

“Emergency maintenance work is carried out periodically to ensure a stable and reliable power supply,” BESCOM said. Engineers are expected to complete the work as quickly as possible to restore electricity.