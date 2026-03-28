Bengaluru professor loses cool, calls student ‘terrorist’, blames ‘people like him for Iran war’: Viral video

A professor at Bengaluru's PES University was suspended after hurling communal slurs at a Muslim student in the classroom. A video of the incident has gone viral and has attracted massive criticism. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, began after the student, identified as Affan, sought permission to step out of the class to meet someone, NDTV reported.

‘Sharm nahi aati, tumko’ The teacher lost his cool for no apparent reason and burst out at the student, saying that he wanted to stay "calm" today.

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He further went on to pass derogatory comments, including calling him a "terrorist" and allegedly blaming "people like him for the ongoing Iran war".

"Sharm nahi aati, tumko (Do you feel no shame)," the professor said.

"I thought I will be very calm today," he said.

He is then heard saying ‘Terrorist’ in the video, which is filled with ambient noise.

The professor is alleged to have made multiple abusive remarks, such as blaming “people like him” for the Iran war, claiming Donald Trump would “come and take him away”, and telling the student he would “go to hell."

Teacher suspended The video of the entire incident is now circulating on social media. Following mounting criticism, the university has now suspended the professor and an investigation has been launched.

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"A case of student complaint has been received. Pending detail enquiry into the matter you are kept under suspension with immediate effect," a letter signed by the Vice-Chancellor of PES University read.

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What did the Vice-Chancellor say? Speaking to NDTV, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised that the university follows a policy of training all faculty members to deal with classroom situations.

"Sometimes there could be indiscipline in the classroom and people may overreact," he said.

"This particular person has been teaching as an adjunct professor for so many years. He has a PhD qualification. It is surprising he has reacted the way he has reacted. There is a video that is circulating. But there is some background talk also with the student which is there, which I do not want to react to at this time. I do not have the complete context," the Vice-Chancellor said.

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The university’s Vice-Chancellor underlined that an incident like this has "never happened in the history of the institution".

"In light of this particular thing whatever disciplinary measures are needed will be taken against that particular faculty," the Vice-Chancellor said.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, has filed a police complaint and demanded strict action, along with a public apology from the professor.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.