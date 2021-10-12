Several taxis were stranded on the roads leading to the terminals as hundreds of passengers waited with luggage.
In clips shared by passengers on Twitter, it can be seen that they are forced to take tractor ride to airport to catch their flights.
Heavy rain batters north Bengaluru. Airport road flooded. Arrival and departure areas are also flooded. Passengers take a tractor ride to catch the flight! A real hell. #BengaluruRainspic.twitter.com/Nmt4HQkfof
Netizens have shared videos of the flooded airport on social media, which have now gone viral.
Chaotic scenes at Bengaluru international airport (KIA) and roads leading up to it as heavy rains wreak havoc. Roads flooded with water and several commuters left stranded, tractors are helping commuters in and out of airport. Pick & drop points flooded near the terminal gate. pic.twitter.com/JAC4K4LpNT