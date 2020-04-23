Sixteen new coronavirus cases have been reported in Karnataka today, taking the total number of infections in the state to 443, the Health department said . "Sixteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 443 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 17 deaths and 141 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update. Incidentally, 15 of the new cases are contacts of earlier cases.

Among the 16 new cases, nine are from Bengaluru urban. Of the rest, two each are from Vijayapura, Hubballi in Dharwad district and Mandya; and one from Bantwala in Dakshina Kannada district.

16 new positive cases (including 9 from Bengaluru Urban) reported from 22th April, 5:00 PM to 23th April, 12:00 noon.

Bengaluru has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 110 confirmed infections, followed by Mysore with 84 cases, Belagavi (42), Vijayapur (34) and Kalaburgi (27).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has partially relaxed lockdown norms in the state allowing IT and IT-enabled services to operate with essential minimum staff and also certain construction activities, manufacturing of packaging materials, courier services, among others.

The activities are permitted only outside the coronavirus containment zones identified by the government.

