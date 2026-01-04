Bangalore | ‘Sewage sludge’ found in drinking water; dozens of families affected with stomachache, diarrhoea: Report

Residents of KSFC Layout in Lingarajapuram, Bengaluru, are angry and worried. They found sewage water in their drinking water, according to The Times of India.

Around 30 to 40 households have stopped using tap water for more than a week. They have now shifted to private water sources. Many families report repeated illnesses over the past few months. Some members even needed hospital treatment for suspected water-borne infections, according to TOI.

LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Earlier, residents believed the sickness was caused by food poisoning or a seasonal illness. This week, they noticed foul-smelling, frothy water.

They discovered thick sludge from sewage inside underground sumps. One resident reported that the sump contained foul-smelling sewage, not just dirty water.

"When we opened the sump, it wasn't just dirty water-it was stinking sewage sludge," he told the publication.

"My daughters fell ill, and we thought it was due to some other reason. Later, neighbours too complained of gastrointestinal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. That's when we approached Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB)," he said.

They have urged BWSSB to immediately identify the source of contamination. They have also urged the authorities to restore safe drinking water.

Another resident said the contamination had steadily worsened over time. She explained that, earlier, dirty water would flow for a few minutes after opening the tap and then turn clear. Now, the water is foul-smelling, discoloured and completely unusable.

“After suffering stomachache and diarrhoea, I began buying water from outside," she said.

According to one resident, her family became aware of the problem only after falling ill repeatedly. She said doctors had confirmed it was a bacterial infection caused by contaminated water.

Her daughter was hospitalised, followed by all three family members becoming sick. The family noticed a strange smell while bathing and washing utensils.

They later found discoloured water in the sump. After this, the family shut the main valve and stopped using the water supply.

BWSSB inspection After repeated complaints, BWSSB officials inspected Lingarajapuram on 2 and 3 January. They confirmed sewage had entered the drinking water pipeline at an unknown point, according to TOI.

Residents allege officials have not identified the exact breach. They are digging multiple spots using trial-and-error methods.

The contamination is believed to affect over 30 houses on one lane. Doctors have reportedly confirmed illnesses match water-borne contamination.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted to the contamination.

“Sad state of the common man everywhere,” wrote one of them.

“Most places don’t have a proper sewage connection. One house next door to us has a septic tank and a water sump tank, next to each other,” commented another.

Another user commented, “Everywhere we can easily see how corrupt a nation we’ve become! People’s lives have no value unless you belong to a certain VIP group! You can belong to the poor, middle, or even upper middle class … all will face risk to their life in various forms from contaminated water to Fire.”

