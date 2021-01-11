Bangalore suburban railway update: Project is to be completed in 6 years

The project envisions creation of a dedicated Suburban Railway system in Bengaluru city to provide a safe, accessible and comfortable mode of public transport. The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance rural-urban connectivity and provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters. It will provide an economic, efficient and eco-friendly transit alternative to the Garden City of Bengaluru. It will alleviate the massive transport problem of Bengaluru and link all parts of the city in a seamless fashion.