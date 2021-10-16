Bangalore University has announced that it is starting four-year Honours courses for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from the academic year 2021-22. The new courses follow the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Professor KR Venugopal, the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, said in a statement that the courses would have the provision for multiple entries and multiple exits. The courses are skill-based, choice-based and cross-disciplinary, trans-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary in nature that would provide the students the option of electives across the disciplines as per the objectives of the new NEP, he added.

Also Read: Infosys to enter into MoUs with Karnataka govt to help achieve NEP objective

The four-year courses would have the exit option at the end of every year, Professor Venugopal.

“Students who want to exit at first year can avail themselves of a certificate in Arts/Science, exit at the second year will get them a diploma, exit at the third year will get them a degree and the successful completion of four years will get them BA/BSc Honours," the statement read.

The students have the provision to continue their education to post-graduation as well as PhD, the Vice-Chancellor said. Students may pursue specialisation in a particular subject after the completion of a three-year degree, or can take up research for one year, he further said.

Also Read: DU to implement the 4-year undergraduate programme from next year: 10 points

Professor Venugopal said the BA Honours course is in major subjects such as history, economics, political science, sociology, mass communication and journalism, and in minor subjects such as psychology, performing arts, visual arts, women studies and the electives in science, engineering, commerce and management.

For the science degree, students can opt for the combination of major subjects such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, statistics and computer science and electives from arts, commerce and management disciplines.

Students have to study mathematics at 10+2 (pre-university level) to get admission in science discipline. Professor Venugopal said the initial intake of the course is 30 seats each for BA and BSc courses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.