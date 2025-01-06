Bangalore Weather: The minimum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to settle at 13 degrees Celsius on Monday. The maximum temperature may touch 27 degrees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, “Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later" in the day. Bengaluru may witness "partly cloudy sky" between January 8 and 11.

