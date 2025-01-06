Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bangalore Weather: Temperature may drop to 13 degrees Celsius, foggy conditions expected

Bangalore Weather: Temperature may drop to 13 degrees Celsius, foggy conditions expected

Livemint

  • Bangalore Weather: Temperature may drop to 13 degrees Celsius, foggy conditions expected

Bangalore Weather: Temperature may drop to 13 degrees Celsius, foggy conditions expected

Bangalore Weather: The minimum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to settle at 13 degrees Celsius on Monday. The maximum temperature may touch 27 degrees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, “Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later" in the day. Bengaluru may witness "partly cloudy sky" between January 8 and 11.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.