Bengaluru to receive rain, thunderstorms on April 28; will showers continue after that? See IMD 7-day forecast

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, which has been reeling under heat and experiencing above-normal temperatures, is likely to get some respite from Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has said in its forecast. The weather agency stated that light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, along with gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, are likely at isolated places across Bengaluru from April 28 to May 1.
According to the weather agency, temperatures in the southern city in the last 24 hours, have been hovering between 37°C and 23°C.
The latest seven-day forecast suggests stable weather conditions over the next few days, followed by the possibility of rain and thunderstorms later in the week.
From April 25 to April 27, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with no warnings issued. Daytime temperatures are likely to range between 35°C and 37°C, while night-time temperatures may hover around 23°C. Humidity levels are expected to remain moderate.
A shift in weather is expected from April 28 onwards, with rain or thundershowers likely, particularly during the afternoon or evening hours.
Between April 28 and May 1, temperatures are expected to remain around 35°C during the day and 23°C at night. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely during this period, especially in the evening or at night.
Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Belgaum, Bagalkot, and Gadag districts of Karnataka, indicating the likelihood of rainfall, hailstorms, and thunderstorms for tomorrow.
The weather agency has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph at a few places over South Interior Karnataka on April 30, 2026, and at isolated places from April 25 to 27 and on May 1, 2026.
Meanwhile, the weather agency for South Peninsular India has predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–50 kmph, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on April 28 and 29.
Similar conditions are likely over Kerala & Mahe from April 27 to 29, Telangana from April 25 to 29, and Interior Karnataka from April 26 to 29, with lightning activity expected.
Lightning is also likely over Coastal Karnataka from April 26 to 29 and over Kerala & Mahe on April 26.