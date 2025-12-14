The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for Karnataka. Temperatures across Bengaluru are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to about 14 degrees Celsius at night over the coming week. According to the weather department, no warning has been issued for Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru until December 20.

“Very cold weather is likely in some places in Telangana and interior Karnataka on December 15 and 16. North interior Karnataka may face severe cold wave conditions on December 15,” a press release issued by the IMD said.

Bengaluru weather Bengaluru is expected to witness misty mornings and pleasant daytime temperatures over the next few days. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while nights will remain relatively cool.

Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 14 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, with the lowest likely on December 15.

Which regions face severe cold wave conditions? In its forecast, the weather agency has also issued a very cold weather warning for Telangana on December 15 and 16, while eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience dense fog during the mornings from December 14 to 16, with very dense fog expected on December 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions have gripped parts of Odisha, with at least 12 locations recording temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district emerged as the coldest location in Odisha, with temperatures dropping sharply to 4.2 degrees Celsius. Daringbadi and Phulbani, also in Kandhamal, followed closely, each recording a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius.

In Koraput district, Semiliguda registered a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius, while Koraput town saw the mercury dip to 7 degrees Celsius. Rourkela recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chiplima recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda at 8.9 degrees Celsius. Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district registered 9 degrees Celsius, while Angul logged 9.6 degrees Celsius. Both Boudh and Kirei recorded minimum temperatures of 9.8 degrees Celsius, the weather office added.

Temperatures ranging between 10 and 11 degrees Celsius were reported from Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Sundargarh and Keonjhar.

Meanwhile, the state capital, Bhubaneswar, recorded a minimum of 13.2 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Cuttack saw the temperature fall to 13 degrees Celsius.