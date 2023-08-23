Bangkok-Bengaluru AirAsia passenger arrested for smuggling baby kangaroo, over 230 reptiles1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Passenger arrested with 230 live reptiles, including dead baby kangaroo, in suitcase at Bengaluru airport.
An AirAsia passenger was arrested after his suitcase was filled with over 230 live reptiles including a dead baby kangaroo, media reports have stated. The 32-year old's luggage was examined by customs at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and as per reports, he was travelling from Bangkok to Bengaluru from Thai AirAsia's flight FD 137.