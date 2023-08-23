An AirAsia passenger was arrested after his suitcase was filled with over 230 live reptiles including a dead baby kangaroo, media reports have stated. The 32-year old's luggage was examined by customs at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and as per reports, he was travelling from Bangkok to Bengaluru from Thai AirAsia's flight FD 137.

As per Times of India report, he has been identified as a resident of Tamil Nadu.

Reports stated that the baby Kangaroo died due to suffocation, apart from this he also smuggled 234 reptiles were including turtles, snakes, lizards, cobras, crocodiles, tortoises.

Earlier in July, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully thwarted an elaborate attempt to smuggle 306 live exotic animals into India through air cargo at Mumbai airport on Friday, an official had said as reported by ANI. The seized animals included various endangered species such as turtles, tortoises, crabs, alligator gar, and stingrays.

“Among the confiscated animals were rare species of Turtles, including the Yellow Spotted Turtle, Albino Red Eared Slider Turtle, Asian/Chinese Leaf Turtle, and Red Bellied Short Head Turtle. In addition, Tortoises like the Greek Tortoise, Red-footed tortoise, and Asian Spurred Tortoise were found in the smuggling attempt," officials said as quoted by ANI.

The endangered wildlife were attempted to be smuggled into India in contravention of Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) at Air Cargo Mumbai by concealing under other varieties of ornamental fishes. The wildlife smugglers concealed these protected creatures under the guise of other varieties of ornamental fish, they said.

(With inputs from ANI)