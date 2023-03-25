IndiGo passenger caught smuggling gold worth ₹69 lakhs in slippers. Video2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 04:48 PM IST
The person who travelled in Indigo flight 6E 76, was intercepted at the Bengaluru airport and asked about his purpose of visit to India
In the bizarre chain of incidents in how people try to smuggle gold, drugs and other illegal substances during air travel, the latest addition was slippers. Slippers worn during a journey between Bangkok and Bengaluru on an IndiGo flight.
