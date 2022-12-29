After an ugly fistfight broke out between passengers on a Thai Smile Airways flight, the airline informed that the scuffle erupted when the passenger on seat 37C refused to follow flight safety instructions given by the crew. The Captain had to delay the flight, as the passenger remained seated with his seat reclined, even after repeated requests from the crew member of the flight.
"He was also told that the crew would be forced to inform the captain if he did not follow the rules. He told the crew that they are free to tell the captain but he would not adjust his seat. Soon, other fliers started complaining about the passenger. One of them got into an argument with him that soon escalated into an assault," the report said.
In its report, the airline also mentioned that no passenger on the flight received any injury of serious nature. "There was no other disturbance for the remainder of the journey," it added.
The video of the physical brawl between the passengers on the Smile Airways flight went viral on social media, where after arguments a group of passengers indulged in a physical fight. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which monitors the security of the aviation sector has taken strong cognizance of the video and has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority regarding the incident.
"The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. The matter has been viewed seriously. We will decide on the further course of action once we receive the report," Zulfiquar Hasan earlier said.
The Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is the responsible authority for the development, implementation, and maintenance of the National Civil Aviation Security Programme.
