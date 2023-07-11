Bangkok's under-construction highway collapses on road, 1 killed1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:33 AM IST
One of Bangkok's under-construction highway collapsed on a busy road on Monday night. The accident took one life and left many people injured
One person died and several were injured after a part of under construction bridge fell onto a busy road in Bangkok on Monday.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message