One person died and several were injured after a part of under construction bridge fell onto a busy road in Bangkok on Monday.

A huge metal construction girder fell on the road, causing unrest on the busy road. Soon after the accident rescue workers rushed to the scene to search for survivors from crushed cars and damaged buildings.

The girder was part of a project to build elevated highways in the city. So far there has been no information about the cause of the accident, said Bangkok Governor's Chadchart Sittipunt.