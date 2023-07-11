Hello User
Bangkok's under-construction highway collapses on road, 1 killed

Bangkok's under-construction highway collapses on road, 1 killed

1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:33 AM IST

One of Bangkok's under-construction highway collapsed on a busy road on Monday night. The accident took one life and left many people injured

A rescue worker inspects the scene after a construction girder on an elevated tollway collapsed, killing at least one person, in Lat Krabang district in Bangkok on July 10, 2023.

One person died and several were injured after a part of under construction bridge fell onto a busy road in Bangkok on Monday.

One person died and several were injured after a part of under construction bridge fell onto a busy road in Bangkok on Monday.

A huge metal construction girder fell on the road, causing unrest on the busy road. Soon after the accident rescue workers rushed to the scene to search for survivors from crushed cars and damaged buildings.

A huge metal construction girder fell on the road, causing unrest on the busy road. Soon after the accident rescue workers rushed to the scene to search for survivors from crushed cars and damaged buildings.

The girder was part of a project to build elevated highways in the city. So far there has been no information about the cause of the accident, said Bangkok Governor's Chadchart Sittipunt.

The girder was part of a project to build elevated highways in the city. So far there has been no information about the cause of the accident, said Bangkok Governor's Chadchart Sittipunt.

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST
