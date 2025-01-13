Fossils' former bassist Chandramouli Biswas died by suicide at 48 in his Kolkata home. His body was found by Golok's lead vocalist, Mohul Chakraborty. Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway.

Former bassist of popular Bangla rock band Fossils, Chandramouli Biswas, died by suicide on Sunday at his home in Indian Mirror Street in central Kolkata's Wellington. He was 48 years old.

Chandramouli, who had been associated with bands like Fossils, Golok, and Zombie Cage Control, was found dead by Golok's lead vocalist, Mohul Chakraborty, according to local Bangla news outlets.

According to Kolkata Police, a case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

At the time of the incident, Chandramouli was reportedly alone at home; his parents were at a social gathering.

Who was Bassist Chandramouli Biswas? Chandramouli Biswas was an integral part of Fossils for 18 years, from 2000 to 2018. He initially joined as a guitarist and later became a bassist. Chandramouli Biswas was associated with two bands, Golok and Zombie Cage Control. According to Kolkata Police's preliminary findings, Chandramouli had been struggling with depression and financial difficulties, with reports indicating a lack of work opportunities. ABP Bangla reported that a suicide note was recovered from the scene, which is now being examined by Kolkata Police as part of the investigation. Chandramouli was an engineering graduate from Jadavpur University.

Fossils on Chandramouli Biswas' death Fossils band members were informed of their former bandmate's death on their way to a performance in West Bengal's Kalyani. According to the band's manager Rusha, who is also lead vocalist Rupam Islam's wife, the band members were devastated by the tragic news.

Rupsha told Hindustan Times, “Chandra has a huge fan following among the young crowd, and it is shocking that he died so soon. Apart from being a terrific musician, he was remarkably cheerful and socialised with people from all walks of life. He left everything just to do music. Chandra performed with us there for over 15 years."