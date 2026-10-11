Bangla Sahib row: Complaint filed against AAP; Delhi Police clarifies shoe video as CJP urges Sikhs to join protests

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a police complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders over alleged political activity at Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The complaint also accuses AAP leaders of circulating misleading videos of the incident, as Delhi Police denied allegations that its personnel entered the gurdwara's main sanctum wearing shoes.

The controversy erupted on Saturday, October 10, after protesters attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for the anti-CEC demonstrations took shelter at Bangla Sahib. Police detained protesters outside the premises, while competing accounts emerged over whether officers entered the gurdwara and whether religious protocols were violated.

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DSGMC accuses AAP of politicising Bangla Sahib

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the DSGMC file a complaint against AAP leaders over Bangla Sahib? ⌵ The DSGMC accused AAP workers and supporters of entering the gurdwara premises and raising political slogans during the protests. It also alleged that AAP leaders circulated misleading videos and asked police to identify those involved. 2 Did Delhi Police enter Bangla Sahib's main sanctum wearing shoes? ⌵ Delhi Police denied that its personnel entered the main sanctum wearing shoes. The DCP said the officers shown in the circulating footage were walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the shoe-removal area. 3 Why were protesters at Bangla Sahib during the anti-CEC demonstrations? ⌵ Protesters who were prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar took shelter at Bangla Sahib. Police said they detained people who came outside the premises. 4 What did the DSGMC say about police entering Bangla Sahib? ⌵ DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said police personnel should not have entered the gurdwara premises in uniform. He said officers used a passage to detain protesters but did not enter the Darbar Hall. 5 Was the video showing a major confrontation at Bangla Sahib recent? ⌵ The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking unit said the video claiming to show police entering Bangla Sahib and triggering a major confrontation was old. It urged people to verify footage before sharing it.

A delegation of DSGMC office-bearers, including president Harmeet Singh Kalka, submitted the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police's office in New Delhi district. The committee alleged that AAP workers and supporters entered the gurdwara premises and raised political slogans, disturbing the religious atmosphere.

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"The protesters also raised political slogans inside the sacred premises, disturbing the religious atmosphere and violating the sanctity and maryada of Guru Ghar. Such deliberate political activity inside a revered place of worship has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh Sangat," the complaint stated.

The DSGMC asked police to identify those seen in the footage and investigate who organised their entry into the premises.

The complaint also accused AAP leaders and MLAs of circulating videos presenting a "distorted version" of the incident and blaming the gurdwara management.

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"Arvind Kejriwal also publicly supported and amplified this narrative, despite the conduct of his party workers and the circumstances leading to the disturbance being visible from the available material," it said.

Delhi Police denies allegations over shoes at Bangla Sahib Meanwhile, Delhi Police rejected allegations that its personnel had entered the gurdwara's main sanctum wearing shoes.

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In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said officers shown in the circulating footage were walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the area where they remove their shoes.

Police said the video had been circulated with "malicious intent" to inflame religious sentiments and disturb communal harmony, adding that legal action was being initiated against those responsible.

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Kalka said police personnel should not have entered the gurdwara premises in uniform. He also said officers accompanying Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had worn shoes during the chief minister's visit.

The DSGMC president maintained that police personnel entering the premises to detain protesters had used a passage but had not visited the Darbar Hall, the main sanctum.

Protesters sheltered at gurdwara as police made detentions Hundreds of demonstrators who were prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar spent Saturday at Bangla Sahib, near the Election Commission of India's office.

Gurdwara staff said police were not permitted inside, although witnesses described an incident in which officers nearly entered the premises as protesters attempted to return to avoid detention.

A pilgrim, Kamaljeet Singh, said around 1,000 to 2,000 student protesters had arrived since Friday night. He alleged that police detained people who left the premises.

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Delhi Police, meanwhile, said they reached the area around 9 am and detained 50 to 60 people who came outside. Barricades remained around the gurdwara as officers continued detentions.

CJP leader urges Sikhs to support anti-CEC protests Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das alleged that Delhi Police entered Bangla Sahib with shoes and weapons during the October 10 protests and detained demonstrators. He also claimed officers pressured the gurdwara management to remove protesters.

“Whoever behaves like this with our Sikh brothers or with a place of worship…The end is very near for this government. I request Sikh brothers to help us and fight against them,” Das said.

On Sunday, the Press Information Bureau's fact-checking unit said a video claiming to show police entering Bangla Sahib and triggering a major confrontation was old, urging users to verify footage before sharing it.

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The incident has prompted competing allegations from political parties, the gurdwara management and the police over the handling of protesters and the circulation of videos from the premises.