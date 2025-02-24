The AQI, ‘2024 World's Most Polluted Countries’ list has nine out of the top 10 spots occupied by South Asian and Middle Eastern countries, data from AQI.in revealed.

In the most polluted cities list, Asian and African countries make up the top 25, with Bosnia and Herzegovina being the first European name at #26, Macedonia at #39, South America's Peru at #40, Turkey at #41 (Asia/Europe), North America's Mexico at #43, Montenegro at #44 (Europe), Serbia at #45 (Europe) and Gautemala at #45 (South America).

World's Most Polluted Countries 2024 — Top 10 Among the countries, Bangladesh and Pakistan have topped the unflattering list, sitting at #1 and #2 slots, with AQI levels of 140 and 115, respectively. Meanwhile, neighbour India is not far behind at #3, reporting average annual AQI levels of 111--which falls in the poor category.

AQI Index: 2024 World's Most Polluted Countries --- Top 10

Rounding off the top 5 are Bahrain at #4 and Nepal at #5, with annual AQI for 2024 recorded at 103 (poor) and 100 (moderate), respectively.

In the top 10 are Egypt at #6 -- the only non-Asian country-- (annual AQI of 91), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at #7 (with AQI of 90), Kuwait at #8 (with AQI of 89), Tajikistan at #9 (also with annual AQI of 89) and Kyrgyzstan at #10 (with average annual AQI recorded at 87).

An air quality index (AQI) of 0-50 is considered good, while an AQI between 50-100 is moderate, from 100-150 is poor, and from 150-200 is considered unhealthy. AQI of 200-250 is severe, and above 250-300 is deemed hazardous, according to data on the AQI.in website.

2024 World's Most Polluted Cities — Top 10 India's national capital of New Delhi has topped this list of world's most polluted cities, with an annual average AQI of 169 (considered as “unhealthy” levels) recorded for 2024, according to data from the AQI index.

AQI Index: World's Most Polluted Cities 2024 --- Top 10

New Delhi is followed by the top 10 being dominated by Indian cities. Taking the #2 spot is Greater Noida, with average AQI of 166 recorded for the year; followed by Noida at #3 (AQI of 161), Ghaziabad at #4 (with AQI of 159), and Faridabad rounding off the top 5 (AQI of 154).

The rest of the cities in the top 10 include Gurgaon (#6 with AQI of 154), Bhiwadi (#& wth AQI of 153), Patna (#8 with AQI of 145 — in “poor” category), Sonipat (at #9 with annual average AQI of 145), and Muzaffarnagar (#10 with AQI of 144).



North India experiences severe pollution in winter as temperatures drop and cold air traps emissions, construction dust, and smoke from farm fires set off illegally in the agricultural states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, per a Reuters report.