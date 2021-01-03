OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bangladesh Army delegation to take part in Republic Day parade
New Delhi: A contingent of the Indian Air Force practice marching during the Republic Day parade rehearsals at Rajpath in New Delhi (PTI)
New Delhi: A contingent of the Indian Air Force practice marching during the Republic Day parade rehearsals at Rajpath in New Delhi (PTI)

Bangladesh Army delegation to take part in Republic Day parade

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 10:27 PM IST ANI

  • After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces, which also comprised Indian Army personnel

NEW DELHI : In the 50th year of Indian victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, a Bangladesh Army delegation would be taking part in this year's Republic Day parade on January 26, said Defence officials.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A man walks to the airport building in Yemen's southern city of Aden

Aden airport re-opens days after deadly Yemen attack

1 min read . 11:38 PM IST
Kempegowda International airport railway station

Bengaluru: Indian Railways to start train service connecting international airport with city. Check timings

2 min read . 11:38 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: The waiting and observation areas should have proper sitting arrangements

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in UP from Tuesday

1 min read . 11:09 PM IST
Urban unemployment registered a lower (8.84%) figure than national (10.18%) and rural India (9.49%) averages

Unemployment rate at 6-month high in Dec despite revival signs

2 min read . 11:03 PM IST

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces, which also comprised Indian Army personnel.

The government is likely to scale down the number of visitors at the Republic Day parade 2021 to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak and concerns over the new virus strains.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 this year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout