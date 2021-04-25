Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bangladesh closes border with India amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Bangladesh closes border with India amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Premium
Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen.
1 min read . 07:24 PM IST PTI

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the land routes for people's movement to and from the neighbouring country would be closed for two weeks but the goods-laden vehicles would be allowed to operate

DHAKA : Bangladesh on Sunday closed its border with India for two weeks in view of the sharp increase in the coronavirus cases in the neighbouring country.

Bangladesh on Sunday closed its border with India for two weeks in view of the sharp increase in the coronavirus cases in the neighbouring country.

"We are closing it (border) for the passengers for the time being…," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"We are closing it (border) for the passengers for the time being…," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Bangladesh took the decision in view of rapid increase of coronavirus infection in India," he added.

He said that the land routes for people's movement to and from the neighbouring country would be closed for two weeks but the goods-laden vehicles would be allowed to operate.

"The higher authorities have decided to close the borders for two weeks...The land routes with India will be shut from April 26," Home Minister Asaduzzamman Khan Kamal told the Kalerkantha newspaper.

The border closure came as the COVID-19 situation kept suspended flight operations between the two countries since April 14.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.