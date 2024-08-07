Bangladesh crisis: Diplomats to remain in High Commission, India evacuates families and non-essential staff

  • All diplomats remain in the High Commission, and it will remain functional, further stated sources.

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Bangladesh crisis: Diplomats to remain in High Commission, as families and non-essential staff return to India
Bangladesh crisis: Diplomats to remain in High Commission, as families and non-essential staff return to India(AP)

According to sources from the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, the return of non-essential staff and families from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has taken place on a voluntary basis through commercial flight.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina news LIVE: India vacates non-essential staff from Bangladesh

All diplomats remain in the High Commission, as it continues to remain functional, further stated sources.

(this is a breaking update)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBangladesh crisis: Diplomats to remain in High Commission, India evacuates families and non-essential staff

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.20
    12:32 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    23 (7.51%)

    Tata Power

    428.85
    12:32 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -7.95 (-1.82%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.70
    12:32 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    9.4 (3.27%)

    Tata Steel

    152.90
    12:32 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.65 (1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tejas Networks

    1,253.80
    12:19 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    107.05 (9.34%)

    Oil India

    617.90
    12:19 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.6 (8.16%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.90
    12:19 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.7 (7.41%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    644.00
    12:19 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    39.45 (6.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue