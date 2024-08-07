Bangladesh crisis: Diplomats to remain in High Commission, India evacuates families and non-essential staff

According to sources from the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, the return of non-essential staff and families from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has taken place on a voluntary basis through commercial flight.
All diplomats remain in the High Commission, as it continues to remain functional, further stated sources.
(this is a breaking update)
