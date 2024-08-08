Bangladesh crisis: When will Sheikh Hasina leave India? MEA shares update

When asked about India giving political asylum to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Our EAM has already explained the approval for former PM Sheikh Hasina to come to India was given at short notice.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday it doesn't have any update on former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's plan. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the situation is still evolving as far as Bangladesh is concerned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hasina reached India after she was forced to resign as the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Monday amid mass protests and violence over a job quota in her country. Protesters had demanded her resognation.

After resigning from her post, she fled to India and is expected to stay in Delhi for a "little while".

“We do not have any update on her plan," said MEA spokesperson responding to question on when Sheikh Hasina will leave India.