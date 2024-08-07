Patanjali founder, Baba Ramdev on Tuesday, condemned the attacks on Hindu establishments in Bangladesh, after the student protests spiralled out of control leading to violence and forcing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign. He urged the Centre to do the utmost in its diplomatic capacity and protect Hindus in the neighbouring country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply In a self-made video, on Tuesday, Baba Ramdev said “There should be no cruelty or atrocity on Hindus in Bangladesh." He said that the reported attacks on Hindu properties in Bangladesh were shameful and dangerous at the same time.

"The way fundamentalist forces are carrying out well-planned attacks on Hindu homes, temples, and businesses in Bangladesh is both shameful and dangerous," Ramdev told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressed concerns, he said that India needed to remain vigilant to protect the Hindus in its neighbouring state. "The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full strength," he said, ANI reported.

“We helped create Bangladesh; if we can create Bangladesh, we must show our strength in protecting Hindus living there," the Patanjali founder said.

'Similar unrest in India' The yoga guru even alleged that some individuals in India were trying to create similar unrest In India, disguised under the issues of caste, religion, and reservation issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is unfortunate that some politicians, religious extremists, and certain YouTubers are attempting to create similar unrest in India in the name of caste, religion, reservation, and the Constitution, threatening the nation's unity and integrity. We must counter these efforts with strength," Ramdev told ANI.

Urging the Indian government to stay vigilant, several former diplomats and experts have expressed concerns about the situation in Bangladesh. They have also warned of potential migration from Bangladesh and suspect “foreign involvement" in the violence that gripped the neighbouring country.