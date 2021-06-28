The closure of the border with India has been extended for another 14 days, till July 14, amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.
"All other (previous) conditions remain the same," Mashfee Binte Shams, secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was quoted as saying by the report.
The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial virtual meeting chaired by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, the report said.
Although the border is closed, cargo transports are allowed to cross.
Bangladeshi citizens currently travelling to India for treatment with visas valid for less than 15 days can enter Bangladesh through only Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari borders after taking permission from Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala, the report said.
COVID-19 negative certificates through PCR tests within 72 hours of entry to Bangladesh are mandatory.