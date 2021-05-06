Bangladesh on Thursday handed over 10,000 vials of antiviral injection Remdesivir to India as part of its medical assistance amid deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the neighbouring country.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan handed over 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to the representative of the Indian government at the Indian border port of Petrapole.

These 10,000 injections manufactured locally were sent as medical assistance on behalf of the people of Bangladesh at the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the Covid-affected people of India, according to an official statement.

This was the first consignment of medical assistance by Bangladesh.

Last week, Bangladesh had offered to send emergency medicines and medical equipment supplies to India to combat the massive surge in the coronavirus cases.

The supplies include about 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets.

"Bangladesh stands in solidarity with its close neighbour India at this critical moment and Dhaka is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives there," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The government said that if needed Dhaka would provide further support to India.

"The Government of Bangladesh expresses deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the recent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said, adding thoughts and prayers of Bangladeshis were with the people of India for alleviating their sufferings.

Over 40 countries have committed to provide India urgently required medical supplies like oxygen-related equipment and critical medicines to help it deal with an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said in New Delhi last week.

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

