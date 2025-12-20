Bangladesh interim govt chief Muhammad Yunus says seven suspects arrested for killing of Hindu youth in Mymensingh

The interim Bangladesh government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on 20 December said that seven suspects believed to be involved in the death of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh, have been arrested.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly X), Yunus wrote, “In the incident of beating to death Sanatan Dharma adherent youth Dipu Chandra Das (27) in Valuka, Mymensingh, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects.”

He identified the suspects as, “Md Limon Sarkar (19), Md Tarek Hossain, Md Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38), and Md Miraj Hossain Akon (46).” And added that the RAB-14 “conducted operations at various locations and arrested the aforementioned suspects.”

As per a PTI report, Das was allegedly lynched to death and set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city. It added that in a statement on 19 December, the interim government condemned the lynching and promised that “the perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared”.

Priyanka Gandhi urges Centre to address increasing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh In a post on X, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Centre to take cognisance of the increasing violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in Bangladesh.

“The news of the brutal murder by a mob of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das in Bangladesh is extremely alarming. In any civilised society, discrimination, violence, and murder based on religion, caste, identity, etc., are crimes against humanity. The Government of India should take cognisance of the rising violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in the neighbouring country and firmly raise the issue of their safety with the Government of Bangladesh,” she stated.

Piyush Hazarika, Spokesperson for the Government of Assam condemned the attack as “barbaric”. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council also strongly condemned the murder in a statement.

Notably, fresh violence has broken out in Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi who had emerged as a key figure in the massive student uprising in Bangladesh last year, which ultimately led to Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

Hadi was shot and critically injured in an attack last week and died while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Singapore. Following his death, protests demanding “justice” broke out in Dhaka and several other cities. During the unrest, the offices of two media houses—The Daily Star and Prothom Alo—were set on fire.

In its statement released on Friday, the interim administration also called on citizens to resist intimidation, arson and the destruction of property, stressing that such actions—carried out by what it described as a small group of fringe elements—risk undermining peace at a critical juncture for the country.