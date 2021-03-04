NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said Bangladesh was not only a key part of its “neighbourhood first policy" but also crucial for New Delhi’s “Act East policy" that aims to cement ties between India and Southeast Asia.

He also expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Dhaka later this month would be a "very memorable" one as he described India's strategic ties with Bangladesh as an all encompassing "360 degree partnership."

Jaishankar was speaking in Dhaka where he had arrived earlier on Thursday on a day-long trip aimed at preparing the ground for Modi's visit to Bangladesh later this month. Modi is to participate in the celebrations of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations. Modi’s two day visit is expected to take place on 26-27 March.

After holding talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen, Jaishankar said Bangladesh was key to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and also increasingly important in India’s “Act East Policy."

"Our relationship is so broad and our comfort level so high that there is no domain today that is left untouched. It is a truly a 360 degree partnership," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post after his meeting with Momen. "Our relations actually transcend even our strategic partnership, and I believe that our bonding is central to the realisation of a dream of a peaceful, prosperous and progressive South Asia," he said.

Talking to reporters, Jaishankar said that the two ministers were “working to prepare for the planned visit of our Prime Minister."

“It will surely be a very memorable visit: if I recall right it would be his first visit outside India since the coronavirus pandemic and his second as Prime Minister to Bangladesh," he said at a joint press conference with Momen. "Many of you would remember his (Modi's) last visit (here), that was something very transformational in our relationship," he said – referring to a visit in 2015 when India and Bangladesh concluded a long pending land boundary pact, elevating ties to new level.

“India will always be there by your side, as a reliable friend," he later added.

"We see Bangladesh as a key neighbour and a valued partner not only in South Asia but also in the broader Indo-Pacific region. Every outcome and achievement in our relationship resonates through this region. It is no secret that we cite it to others as an example for emulation," he said.

India and Bangladesh are working “hard to expand our relationship to whole dimensions, ranging from security, trade, transport and connectivity, culture, people to people ties ensuring development of our shared resources," Jaishankar said.

"Our comfort levels are now so high that we have shown that there is no issue that we cannot discuss and resolve through amicable dialogue," he added.

Momen said the two countries have committed to continue to work together to take "our bilateral relations to newer heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Hasina." He said his meeting with Jaishankar focused on possible ways to “accommodate each other’s priorities in a mutually beneficial manner."

According to Jaishankar, the covid-19 pandemic “has actually provided an opportunity to reaffirm our friendship. Bangladesh is the largest recipient of Made in India vaccines. Also among the friendship our largest gift of vaccines of 2 million, which is really appropriate that it is to Bangladesh."

On the question of sharing waters of the river Teesta, Jaishankar said it had come up during the talks with Momen, "W e would have a meeting of our water resources secretaries very soon," he said. India had already in principle agreed to sign the agreement but internal problems had barred New Delhi from signing the pact, he said. This was a reference to West Bengal state leaders being seen as unwilling to give its go-ahead for the signing of the pact.

To a question on the killings of Bangladeshis allegedly by India’s Border Security Force along the border, a major irritant in bilateral relations, Jaishankar said, “We have talked about it. Many of the deaths take place inside India. Every death is regrettable."

"But the problem is because of crime. So our shared objective should be there will be 'no crime, no death' on the border. I am sure if we can get it right -- no crime, no death -- we can together address the problem effectively," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via